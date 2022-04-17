INDIA

Heavy rush in Kerala churches for Easter

NewsWire
0
0

Churches across Kerala are witnessing a heavy rush of devotees for Easter celebration to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day.

Devotees are thronging the churches in large numbers attending masses on Saturday late night till Sunday morning.

At the St. Baselicus Church, Ernakulam, Cardinal Mar George Alenchery led the prayers. There was a large presence of devotees in the Church to attend the late night and early morning masses. After two years of close down due to Covid -19 pandemic, churches are now open and the devotees have made use of this opportunity and area attending in large numbers to attend the Holy mass.

At the St Josephs Cathedral in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Latin Catholic Church Arch Bishop, Thomas J.Netto led the holy mass and prayers on Saturday late night and Sunday morning. Like the heavy participation in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram also witnessed a heavy rush of devotees. Christians from all walks of life thronged the church premises.

Cardinal ACleemis AMar Baselious of the Syrian Malankara Church led the holy mass and prayers at the Pattom church in Thiruvananthapuram. Here also a large presence of devotees were seen.

The Christian community is celebrating Easter after 50 days of penance that include prayers and renouncing of non vegetarian food and Easter brings joy and celebrations take place.

Joseph Antony, a businessman from Dubai who is on a vacation at Kochi, his ancestral home while speaking to IANS said: “Easter is a time of celebration after the pain and penance that was undertaken for the past fifty days and we are now celebrating the festival of resurrection of Jesus Christ. We have decked up our home and children are wearing new clothes and we are eating out today so that we can go and meet our friends. Easter is happy time and several of my friends who are working at Dubai are here at home town.”

After a lull of two years when Easter and for that matter all other celebrations were low key affairs following Covid -19 pandemic, the present celebrations are done with pomp and galore and the Christians are upbeat with festivities to welcome Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

20220417-141601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health Min, ICMR have issued guidelines for official document on Covid...

    Telangana Guv hails scientists, doctors on vax milestone

    AAP’s Sanjay Singh meets Akhilesh, talks on alliance in UP

    Bricks donated by Ram worshipers to be used in Ayodhya temple