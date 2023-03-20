A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at Delhi’s Ramlila ground ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat being organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday, an official said here.

The rally is scheduled to start around 11 a.m.

According to a senior police official, more than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure that the event goes peacefully and law and order is maintained.

Meanwhile, in view of Kisan Mahapanchayat, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory and said that around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend and commuters are hereby advised to avoid roads around Ramlila Ground specially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

“Since 9 a.m, traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion have been imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to Kamla Market ,Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk,” stated the advisory.

“Commuters are advised to avoid the above-mentioned Roads/ Stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route,” it added.

