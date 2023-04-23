Following the arrest of fugitive Sikh radical Amritpal Singh, the procedures are on to shift the Waris Punjab De chief to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail where nine of his associates are already lodged.

Dibrugarh’s Mohanbari airport has been witnessing heavy security deployment since early morning on Sunday.

According to police sources, Amritpal will be brought in a special aircraft along with NSA and Punjab Police officials.

A special team of Assam Police will receive them at the airport.

Meanwhile, the security cover outside Dibrugarh Central Jail was also beefed up. A multi-tier security arrangement was already in place there, but more security personnel were deployed on Sunday.

