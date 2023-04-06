INDIA

Heavy security forces deployed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti

Heavy security forces have been deployed in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital to deal with any untoward incident on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday also conducted a flag march in the area.

The police earlier were not in favour of giving permission to any procession in the area, but later the activity was allowed.

“Hanuman Janmotsav celebration at Jahangirpuri is being regulated in consultation with the organisers. We are ensuring that it takes place in a safe and secure manner,” said Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Deependra Pathak.

The police also regularised the route for Hanuman Jayanti in the area after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) expressed its wish to take out a procession on the occasion.

On VHP’s request, a senior police officer said: “We examined their request and we have regularised the route after making it short, and adequate security will be deployed in the district to maintain the law and order situation.”

In April last year, communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri during a procession that was taken out to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

At least eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries in the violence.

While a procession was passing through a mosque area, stone pelting had started, triggering the clashes.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states to ensure law and order during the Hanuman Jayanti.

The MHA issued an advisory to all states and Union territories to sensitise law enforcement agencies and monitor any factor that could disrupt peace and harmony in society.

“The MHA has issued an advisory to all states in preparation for Hanuman Jayanti. The governments are encouraged to ensure the maintenance of law and order, peaceful observance of the festival, and monitoring of any factors that could disturb communal harmony in society,” said the Home Minister’s Office in a tweet on Wednesday.

