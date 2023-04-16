INDIA

Heavy security in Delhi ahead of Kejriwal's questioning

The police have made all the arrangements to deal with any kind of untoward incident during the questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case, sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, AAP supporters have come from Punjab and other states to stage protests and halt traffic at major crossings in the national capital. Seeing the gravity of the situation, Delhi Police staff have been asked to be on alert mode.

Rapid Action Force has been deployed at Rajghat, ITO, CBI Headquarters and in Lutyens zone.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters here in Lodhi Road.

According to officials, security measures have been heightened outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office located near Rouse Avenue Court.

To prevent any trouble from the AAP workers or supporters, an adequate number of barricades have been set up on the surrounding streets.

“We have put in place a comprehensive security arrangement, and as he is a Chief Minister, there will undoubtedly be tight security for his safety,” said a senior police officer.

The official further stated that over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, will be deployed outside the CBI headquarters to ensure that no unpleasant incidents occur.

“Section 144 CrPC to be imposed in the area,” said DCP (South) Chandan Chaudhary.

The CBI has summoned Kejriwal to its office at 11 a.m. to appear before the investigation team as a witness in the excise policy case, according to a notice issued by the CBI.

It has been announced that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and all Delhi Cabinet Ministers will accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI for the first time in connection with the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case, which allegedly caused losses to the Delhi government and benefitted a group of liquor traders.

Kejriwal’s name was mentioned in the second charge sheet filed before a Special ED Court on January 6 by the Enforcement Directorate.

