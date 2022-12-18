WORLD

Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents in S.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy snowfall caused a series of road accidents and flight cancellations in South Korea on Sunday.

As of 9:10 a.m., 51 outbound and 44 inbound flights at Jeju International Airport, on the southern resort island of Jeju, had been canceled, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Only six domestic flights out of 231 scheduled for Sunday had operated normally, Jeju aviation authorities said. The airport has been placed under wind shear and strong wind warnings after getting blanketed by heavy snowfall earlier on the weekend.

Other parts of the country also dealt with road accidents and flight cancellations on Sunday.

Jeonnam Fire Services Headquarters in Muan, some 380 kilometers south of Seoul in South Jeolla Province, said it had received nine road accident reports Sunday morning alone.

A vehicle slipped on an icy road in Boseong, South Jeolla, just past 3 a.m. Sunday, sending its driver to a local hospital for minor injuries. A similar accident happened in Boseong about three hours later, authorities said.

Around 7:30 a.m. in Boseong, a bus, a truck and a passenger vehicle narrowly avoided a three-way crash.

Authorities also fielded calls for help from drivers unable to get over slippery hills across the province.

Inclement conditions also led to cancellations of multiple flights out of South Jeolla.

At Gwangju Airport, six outbound flights through 10:30 a.m. and six inbound flights through 11:40 a.m. have been canceled.

At nearby Muan International Airport, just west of Gwangju, a flight bound for Bangkok has been delayed, while four domestic inbound and outbound flights have been scrapped.

Incheon International Airport, South Korea’s main gateway located west of Seoul, reported no weather-delayed cancellations as of Sunday morning.

20221218-163401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pre-2021 US currency valid even after 2023, FB posts proved false

    T-cells from common colds may help fight Covid: Study

    Turkey, Egypt launch 1st diplomatic-level contacts after 8 yrs

    Apple likely to be 1st to use TSMC’s 3nm chip process:...