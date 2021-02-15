Heavy snow in China’s Liaoning province since Saturday night has forced the closure of most of the highways in the region.

Most parts of Liaoning saw snow and rain between 8 pm on Saturday and 7 am on Monday. A blanket of snow 10 to 16 cm deep was piled up in cities of Anshan and Panjin during the period, according to data by the provincial meteorological bureau, Xinhua reported.

The maximum snowfall of 20 mm was recorded in Liaoyang County, the bureau said.

The transportation department of Liaoning Province has issued traffic controls with entry to highways shut down and passenger vehicles with seats of seven or above barred from several expressways.

–IANS

