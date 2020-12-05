Canindia News

Heavy snow, rain likely from Sunday in J&K, Ladakh

Night temperatures rose due to cloud cover on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as the weather office forecast another spell of rain and snow beginning Sunday.

“Weather will remain mainly dry till tomorrow evening after which there are 90 per cent chances of moderate snowfall with isolated heavy snowfall during December 7 and 8. The system is likely to give more snowfall in northern parts of Kashmir,” Sonam Lotus, director of the local MET department said.

Srinagar city recorded 1.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday as the minimum temperature against minus 1.7 a day ago. Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded 0.7 and minus 3.8, respectively.

Leh town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.2 and Kargil minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city had 12.3, Katra 11.0, Batote 7.0, Bannihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah again 4.0 as the minimum temperatures.

