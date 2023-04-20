INDIA

Heavy snowfall in Kedarnath obstructs way to Dham

Continuous heavy snowfall and rain in Kedarnath for the past few days has hampered the preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, an official said on Thursday.

Kedarnath Dham is scheduled to be reopened for pilgrims on April 25, for which various departments, under the direction of District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, are making preparations for the travel arrangements.

Due to bad weather, there are problems in the preparations for the yatra and labourers engaged in construction work are also facing difficulties.

Disaster Management Authority official Surendra Singh Rawat said: “The trek route to the temple has been blocked for traffic due to rain and heavy snowfall near Bhairav glacier.”

Snow clearing operations will be resumed by the labourers as soon as the snowfall stops, he said.

