INDIALIFESTYLE

Heckling of Korean girls: FIR filed against unnamed persons in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh Police have finally filed a case against unnamed persons after a video on social media showed a mob heckling two South Korean women and accusing them of engaging in religious conversions.

The incident occurred at the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut on Saturday.

A video being circulated on social media showed a group of men surrounding the women and asking them what the purpose of their visit was, and who was with them.

“There is only one God ‘Ram’, others do not exist. These are Christian missionaries, who want to come here. This is wrong,” one of the men is heard saying to the women.

Some members of the mob were heard chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The group continued to heckle the women even as one of them tried to communicate with them in Hindi.

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Arvind Kumar said that a police team nearby brought the matter under control and escorted the women to their hotel.

“One Local Intelligent Officer (LIU) was deployed for them, he was monitoring the situation all the time,” he said.

On Sunday, the girls took a flight to Delhi, from where they will return to their country on Monday.

The police said on Twitter that allegations that the women were engaging in religious conversion were completely false. They were in Meerut as tourists, and had visited the university on the suggestion of an Indian friend.

Meerut City Superintendent of Police Piyush Kumar Singh aid, that the police have registered a first information report under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons.

20230123-135201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mehrauli murder: DNA of Shraddha’s bones matches with her father (Ld)

    Vrindavan widows send rakhis, tricolours to PM

    Babul Supriyo calls on Mamata Banerjee

    New children’s book introduces vaccines to kids