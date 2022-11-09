Senior officials have reached Udaipur in Rajasthan to make arrangements for the G-20 Summit Sherpa meeting to be held there from December 5-7.

Among them was joint secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Nagraj Naidu, who termed it as a big opportunity for Udaipur as the G-20 Summit Sherpa meeting will host dignitaries from 20 most influential countries of the world.

“In such a situation, Udaipur’s international identity and tourism will get a new direction and strength,” he said while addressing a recent meeting attended by senior officers from Udaipur along with foreign officials.

This meeting was attended by officials of the G-20 Secretariat, the Ministry of External Affairs, along with the administrative, police and departmental officers of the district to review and monitor the preparations.

Naidu asked the Udaipur administration to set an example by making excellent arrangements to make this event a success. He said that the centre of this event is Lake Pichola and in such a situation, special attention is needed for the beautification of the lake complex, the beautification of roads and maintaining a smooth traffic flow. He asked for cleaning the inside of Kumbhalgarh Fort and having it illuminated.

Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (Security) Bhavna Saxena underlined the need for special vigil in view of the movement of guests on December 3 and 4 and again on December 7 and 8 as part of the event. She directed the officials to make elaborate security arrangements at the venues as well as the surrounding areas. She also asked the local administration to prepare an action plan for security, appointment of nodal officers, their training, setting up of a control room and media centre, 2 to 3 rehearsals before the event, preparation of a communication plan etc.

District Collector Tarachand Meena informed about the beautification work on the roads from the airport to the meeting venue, entrance gates and major tourist spots of the city to be completed by November 30. Similarly, cleaning of lakes, illumination of heritage sites, cleaning of ghats and all the arrangements at tourist places in the rural areas will be done.

District Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma explained about the arrangements being made by the police and the administration. He said that from the security point of view, the venue and nearby places are being monitored while alternate routes are being prepared for emergency situations. Round-the-clock security would be provided through boats and special teams for the safety of the guests and medical teams would be on standby at all the places.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt said that a letter has been sent to the Archaeological Department for illuminating Kumbhalgarh Fort. Team Udaipur is ready to make this event a grand success, he added.

Inspector General of Police Prafulla Kumar informed about the preparations as well as the elaborate security arrangements and the issue of Z+ security for the guests coming from 20 countries.

