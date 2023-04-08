INDIA

‘Heed Pawar’: Maha CM Eknath Shinde advises national Opposition

Jumping into the row generated by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on the Adani Group issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday called upon the national opposition to listen to the former Union Minister’s advice in the matter.

Ahead of his much-publicised visit to Ayodhya, Shinde referred to Pawar’s comments on Friday to a private television channel contending that the US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on the Adani Group appeared to a ‘targetted attack’ on the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre.

“The Congress has launched an agitation demanding an explanation for the Rs 20,000 crore of the Adani Group. Even (ex-CM) Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly spoken on this issue. Now, Sharad Pawar has commented. Hence those who are protesting (against Adani) should take note of his comments,” Shinde said in Thane on Saturday.

Shiv Sena’s Spokesperson Krishna Hedge added that his party has been long saying that the Opposition parties are not on the same page.

“Now Sharad Pawar’s statement proves that… and he clearly states that the demand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe is not appropriate,” said Hegde.

However, Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole and former chief minister Ashok Chavan reiterated the party’s stance for nothing less than a JPC probe as demanded by Gandhi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Pawar’s statement is nothing new and dismissed speculation that it would lead to a collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance here.

