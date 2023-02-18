ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Heeramandi’ teaser promises compelling period drama surrounding courtesans

After making colossal spectacles for the silver screen, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to take OTT a notch higher with his upcoming epic series ‘Heeramandi’. No points for guessing, the series will bring back the signature SLB aesthetics.

The filmmaker unveiled the teaser of the highly anticipated streaming series on Saturday in Mumbai.

The teaser introduces the viewers to the world of ‘Heeramandi’ and the central characters of courtesans played by actresses Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh with an Indian classical score playing in the background.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, and Bhansali came together in Mumbai to exchange insights on the expanding world of Indian and global storytelling on Saturday.

Praising Bhansali’s vision, Sarandos said: “At Netflix, we take pride in partnering with the best creators from around the world. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a true visionary, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him.”

