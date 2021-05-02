Gunpowder, firearms and various combustible materials were used by the Hefazat-e-Islam militants that carried out violence in Bangladesh’s Brahmanbaria from March 26 to March 29 centering on the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, and two-day visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh, a lawmaker mentioned in his complaint.

The complaint also said that the militant leaders had issued a statement through their Facebook page ‘Jamia Islamia Younusia’ and organised huge propaganda against the plaintiff RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, MP, and impose the responsibility of violence on him.

The plaintiff mentioned, the leaders and workers of Hefazat carried out propaganda to tarnish his reputation in the country and abroad.

On Saturday evening, lawyer of RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry and the lawmaker of the central Brahmanbaria filed a case against the militant outfit Hefazat-e-Islam’s Brahmanbaria district president Sajidur Rahman and general secretary Mubarak Ullah accusing violence.

On behalf of Chowdhury, his lawyer and legal secretary of Brahmanbaria city Awami League Advocate Mamun filed the case at Sadar Police Station of the district.

In addition to the two main accused in the case, 12 others have been named. They are Ashraful Hossain Tapu, Borhan Uddin Qasemi, Maulana Ershad Ullah, Junaid Qasemi, Maulana Noman Al Taj, Suleiman Mollah, Maulana Enamul Huque, Abdul Huq. Besides, one and a half more unidentified people have been accused of violence, sabotage and massacre in Brahmanbaria for 3 days.

In the details of the case, Chowdhury said that Hefazat-e-Islam carried out infernal violence in Brahmanbaria from March 26 to March 29.

District branch leaders and workers of the militant outfit used various combustible materials including firearms and gunpowder to set fire and vandelise the central liabrary, Railway station, Anandmoyi Kali Temple, Shahid Dhirandranath Dutta square, vandalizing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibor Rahman’s Mural and set fire on Awami League office, the government establishments, land office and police station in Brahmanbaria.

Muhammad Shahjahan Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Brahmanbaria Sadar police station confirmed the matter to IANS and said the case has been submitted. The next step will be taken as the direction of the higher authority.

Meanwhile, a rape case has been filed against top militant Mamunul Huque by Jannat Ara Jharna under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act of the country. Mamunul was the mastermind of breaking the relationship with her husband, added Jharna.

–IANS

sumi/pgh