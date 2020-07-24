Hefty fines for Brampton’s mask bylaw violators

The fine for not wearing a mask in any indoor enclosed spaces in Brampton is pretty steep and the bylaw is being enforced very seriously according to reports.

Under the current bylaw, everyone except children under two years of age and those exempt due to medical conditions preventing mask wearing are required to wear a face covering in all indoor public spaces. Customers and businesses not enforcing the new bylaw can face fines between $500 and $100,000.

Mayor Patrick Brown said the city received 51 complaints about people not wearing masks between July 10 and 15, but in the first week only warnings were given to offenders. It was more an educational outreach, now however, the gloves are off.

The new mandatory mask bylaw defines a face covering as a mask that is securely attached to the face and fully covers the chin, mouth and nose. Plastic or plexiglas face shields do not qualify under the bylaw.

While other areas in Ontario have been allowed to move into Phase 3 under the province’s COVID-19 reopening framework, Brampton is among the municipalities still operating under Phase 2.

