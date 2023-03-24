INDIA

Height of Modi’s arrogance, dictatorship, says KCR

Setting aside his political differences, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament, calling it the height of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “arrogance and dictatorship”.

“Today is black day in the history of Indian democracy.A Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament is the height of Narendra Modi’s arrogance and dictatorship,” KCR, as the leader is popularly known, said in a statement.

“It is highly reproachable that the Modi government is not only abusing constitutional institutions but also using the highest democratic platform – the Parliament for its nefarious activities,” he said.

KCR observed that it is the adverse time for democracy and the Constitutional values. “The Modi’s regime overshadowed the Emergency. Harassment of opposition leaders has become a routine. Modi on his own is collapsing by disqualifying opposition leaders to protect criminals and cheaters,” he said.

Stating that this is not the time for conflicts between parties, KCR said all democrats should openly condemn the misdeeds of the BJP government to safeguard the democracy and constitutional values in the country and must resist the BJP’s evil policies.

BRS Working President and state minister K.T. Rama Rao said disqualification of Rahul Gandhi is a blatant misinterpretation of the Constitution. “The hastiness showed in this issue is highly undemocratic I condemn this,” he tweeted.

BRS MLA K. Kavitha stated that revoking the membership of Rahul Gandhi, despite knowing that he has a chance to appeal in the upper courts, is a blot on democracy. “This is a larger part of Modi Ji’s mission of diverting people’s attention from his failures, corrupt friends & suppressing the opposition,” she said.

