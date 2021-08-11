An orange alert for security has been issued from August 13 to August 17 in Secunderabad in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

The highest level of vigilance and alert is being maintained by the security forces for any suspicious activity with adequate traffic and movement control measures in Secunderabad Military Station.

All preparations for safe conduct of Independence Day celebrations are being undertaken. Comprehensive security measures are being instituted against likely target strikes, said a defence statement.

The roads on defence land in the Secunderabad Military Station will be closed temporarily due to high security alert on the occasion of Independence Day with effect from 11.59 p.m. on August 13 to 6 a.m. on August 16, as precautionary measure to ensure security of the military station.

The military authorities have welcomed the willing cooperation and support from the citizens to thwart the evil designs of anti-national elements together, it added.

–IANS

ms/vd