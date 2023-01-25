The Uttarakhand government and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have asked the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, to investigate whether resuming work on construction of the Helang-Marwari Bypass may increase the land subsidence being faced in Joshimath.

The government has sought a report within a week, following which it will be ascertained whether the work on the bypass can be continued.

It wants to resume the work at the earliest in view of the needs of the Indian army and the Badrinath Yatra.

On Tuesday, the government had a discussion with the BRO officials in this matter.

Secretary, Disaster Management Ranjit Sinha said that BRO’s Chief Engineer, Brigadier Rajiv Srivastava apprised him of the current situation.

He said that the BRO is waiting for the technical report to proceed with the bypass work. In this regard, a separate letter has also been written by them to IIT Roorkee.

He said that the construction work started about six months ago, but was halted on January 5 due to sudden increase and deepening in cracks in Joshimath.

A team of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways visited the bypass site and will submit its report to the Centre, he added.

Sinha said that work will be resumed if the report so indicates.

BRO Commanding Officer Major Aaina said that the work will be resumed after IIT’s green signal.

20230125-165804