English actress Helen Flanagan, who is known for her role of Rosie Webster in ‘Coronation Street’, has revealed that she has had a procedure done as her breasts were left “really saggy” after nursing her three kids.

The 32-year-old actress said that she had the surgery to uplift her breasts and she did it for her “confidence”, in a candid video shared on her Instagram account, where she said she was recovering from surgery, reports The Mirror.

Helen, who shares Matilda (7), Delilah (4) and Charlie (1) with her footballer ex Scott Sinclair, said that over the course of her pregnancies, she had gone down from an E cup to a B and preferred her boobs smaller, but she wanted an uplift.

According to The Mirror, the star, whose bikini pictures in the ‘I’m A Celebrity Jungle Challenge’ in 2012 have become iconic, said she was nervous about telling the world her news, and emphasised that she loved breastfeeding her kids and doesn’t regret it.

Sharing a lengthy video on Instagram, Helen, who wore a green hoodie and grey tracksuit, said: “I wanted to pop on here. I’m actually really nervous about sharing this actually but I’ve had a boob job. I had it done on Thursday. Yeah, so I’m in recovery at the moment.”

She further mentioned: “I have been really nervous about sharing this, because you always get some, like, not very nice comments or what have you. It’s just something that I did for myself, I really wanted to do it for my confidence.”

“I have been really nervous about sharing this. Obviously I am very much for body confidence, and very much for supporting other women, but supporting women in all choices that they decide to do.” Helen went on: “I think if something really is bothering you, then I think, you know, it’s a good thing to do something about it.”

She said she was on day two of her recovery and she couldn’t shower properly so a friend helped her wash and dry her hair.

