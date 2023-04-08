ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Helen Flanagan has an ‘awful’ experience travelling with kids

Actress Helen Flanagan shared the reality of travelling with children in new social media posts about her airport experience.

The 32-year-old actress had a nightmare at the airport as her son, Charlie, had a little tantrum while they were flying back to the UK, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Her travels turned chaotic when they arrived at the airport as Charlie – who she shares with Scott Sinclair – was having an awful time.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Helen was also travelling with her other two children, seven-year-old Matilda and four-year-old Delilah.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen shared a short video of her daughter Delilah looking miserable.

“Are you going to be good for mummy on this flight as I’ve got enough work with Charlie? It’s going to be horrendous,” she asked her middle child.

Speaking to her followers, she added: “Just wish me luck guys, it’s going to be awful. Last time, Charlie screamed for eight hours. It’s going to be awful and everyone is going to hate me.”

She later shared a selfie video as she pushed the airport trolley through the terminal while Delilah continued pouting.

