Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan concerned fans after she made an honest confession about life as a single mum following her split from ex-fiance Scott Sinclair.

The couple share three children together – Matilda, Delilah,and Charlie – and Helen sadly announced they had split last July after being together for 13 years, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a recent make-up free selfie posted on Instagram, the former ‘Coronation Street’ star revealed that she was struggling after a tiring day.

“Tired, overwhelmed, hormonal and I’ve eaten rubbish all day,” Helen captioned the snap, which showed her relaxing in her dressing gown.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ star spoke about the toll of her split from the Bristol Rovers winger, and revealed that Scott had moved in with his mum as they try and figure out co-parenting.

“I was with Scott aged 19-31, so that’s why I get on so well with his mum,” she told The Sun, as she confessed the kids see their dad “all the time.”

She said: “It’s really nice, it’s pretty drama free as I get on really well with her. The kids see their dad all the time, they see their nana a lot, we’re always in Birmingham a lot to meet with the kids halfway.”

