ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Helen Mirren plays Kendrick Lamar’s therapist in ‘Count Me Out’ music video

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Kendrick Lamar has given ‘Count Me Out’ a music video treatment. The visuals feature a special guest appearance from Helen Mirren.

In the black-and-white clip, Helen stars as Kendrick’s therapist who is patiently waiting for the emcee to talk.

The rapper, who is seated in front of a grand piano, later recalls the incident in which he denied taking a parking spot from someone before admitting that he did. The pair then laugh together.

After Helen asks Kendrick: “You texted me at 2 in the morning, ‘I feel like I’m fallin’,’ why’d you feel that way?” the two split onto opposite sides of the screen. The middle section, meanwhile, narrates the rapper’s lyrics in full colour. There is footage of him getting a COVID-19 test, putting on a fake smile for a toast with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, and others.

“One of these lives, I make things right/ With the wrongs I’ve done, that’s one of you now/ With the Father, Son, ’til then, I fight/ Rain on me, put the blame on me,” the Grammy winner spits. “Got guilt, got hurt, got shame on me/ Got six magazines that’s aimed at me/ Done every magazine, what’s fame to me? (And I’m trippin’ and fallin’).”

‘Count Me Out’ appears on Kendrick’s latest offering, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’.

The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in May, marking his fourth No. 1 on the list.

Kendrick himself has scored eight Grammy nominations for the project. He’s nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘The Heart Part 5’, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video as well as and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

20221217-131002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘House of the Dragon’ gathers steam, averages 29 mn viewers per...

    Zachary Levi was saved by therapy

    Rebecca Ferguson talks about working with Hugh Jackman again

    Nick Jonas is ‘so grateful’ to be a father