Singer Kendrick Lamar has given ‘Count Me Out’ a music video treatment. The visuals feature a special guest appearance from Helen Mirren.

In the black-and-white clip, Helen stars as Kendrick’s therapist who is patiently waiting for the emcee to talk.

The rapper, who is seated in front of a grand piano, later recalls the incident in which he denied taking a parking spot from someone before admitting that he did. The pair then laugh together.

After Helen asks Kendrick: “You texted me at 2 in the morning, ‘I feel like I’m fallin’,’ why’d you feel that way?” the two split onto opposite sides of the screen. The middle section, meanwhile, narrates the rapper’s lyrics in full colour. There is footage of him getting a COVID-19 test, putting on a fake smile for a toast with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and venture capitalist Vivi Nevo, and others.

“One of these lives, I make things right/ With the wrongs I’ve done, that’s one of you now/ With the Father, Son, ’til then, I fight/ Rain on me, put the blame on me,” the Grammy winner spits. “Got guilt, got hurt, got shame on me/ Got six magazines that’s aimed at me/ Done every magazine, what’s fame to me? (And I’m trippin’ and fallin’).”

‘Count Me Out’ appears on Kendrick’s latest offering, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’.

The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in May, marking his fourth No. 1 on the list.

Kendrick himself has scored eight Grammy nominations for the project. He’s nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘The Heart Part 5’, Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video as well as and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

