INDIA

Helicopter joyrides for tourists begin in Jaipur

NewsWire
0
0

Tourists can now enjoy the aerial view of the Pink City.

From Friday, the service for seeing various tourist spots here by helicopter –Aravali forests and Amer Fort, Nahargarh, Jaigarh, Jalmahal, Hawa Mahal — are available.

The cost for this joy ride is Rs 5000-7000.

This facility will also be available in other cities of the state, including Jodhpur and Udaipur. Preparations are also on to start a helicopter service for visiting religious places of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) is planning for this.

RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore said that after Jaipur, helicopter joyrides will be started in Udaipur as well. Also, a special circle is being prepared for the devotees coming to visit the temple. Under this, devotees will be able to go to Khatushyam ji, Salasar Hanuman temple and Pushkar by helicopter.

After this, helicopter joyrides will be started at other tourist places, including Ranthambore and Ghana Bird Sanctuary (Bharatpur). The idea is also going on to start cruise tourism in Chambal, said Rathore.

He said that before this RTDC has also started helicopter joyrides in Jaisalmer and Ajmer. “We have got good response from the tourists here. After Jaipur, such facilities will be started in other cities of the state as well. This includes Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Jodhpur, etc.”

There will be large-scale programmes from March 28, 29 and 30 to celebrate the Rajasthan Day beginning. Famous artists of the country and the world will give their performances. Soon RTDC will also share artist information. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will also participate in the programme to be held in Jaipur, said Rathore.

Cultural programmes will be organized at the block level across the state from April 2 to 10 in which local artists will participate. This will not only boost local tourism but also provide a platform to artists.

20230317-145803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hacked verified Twitter accounts hit Elon Musk with crypto spams

    Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul

    SC notice on PIL against ED Director’s extension

    ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ actress Nishi Singh gears up for OTT...