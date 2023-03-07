ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Helly Shah all set to make her debut in Gujarati cinema

‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’ actress Helly Shah, who started her career as a child artiste with the show ‘Gulaal’, is all set to amaze the audience with her regional cinema debut.

The actress has signed her first Gujarati film which is still untitled and she talked about her debut and what inspired her to do the same.

Helly said: “I belong to Gujarat, in fact at home, I speak Gujarati with my entire family and making a debut in it feels like connecting to your own roots and doing something creative at the same time. And yeah, the feeling is definitely great! The people over there are so lovely and I am sure they will definitely love it when it comes out. But altogether, we are very much excited for this project!”.

Hailing from a Gujarati family, when asked what was her family’s reaction to the project, the ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ actress responded: “When I told this to my mom, that I am doing a debut in Gujarati cinema, she was very happy and everyone in my family is happy and excited to see how it all unfolds”.

The Gujrati movie also has Vatsal Sheth opposite Helly Shah and the shoot of the film has already started. They are currently shooting in Somnath and Dwarka for the same.

