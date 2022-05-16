Popular television actor Helly Shah is all set to make her Cannes debut where she will launch the poster of her upcoming movie, ‘Kaya Palat’. She will also be walking the red carpet for L’Oréal Paris at Cannes this year.

‘Kaya Palat’ is a dark thriller and the poster for the movie will be launched at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The movie has been directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah.

The movie has been co-written by Shoaib Nikash Shah and Rahat Azmi. The latter is also starring in the movie as the lead along with Helly Shah and Tariq Khan.

The movie has been produced by Rahat Kazmi Film Studios. This is Helly Shah’s cinematic debut as well. Up until now, the talented actress was only working on shows for the small screen.

‘Kaya Palat’ has been co-produced by Oscar winner Marc Baschet. Marc Baschet has also produced Hina Khan’s international features, ‘Lines’ and ‘Lihaaf’.

Hina Khan, too, will be walking the red carpet at Cannes this year. She made her debut in the year 2019 and it was a smashing debut as she became the most talked about Indian celebrity in the history of Cannes.

All eyes will be on Helly Shah who has a strong fan following, and everyone will be rooting for the petite actress who became a household name with her show, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

Helly Shah joins a long list of Indian celebrities who will be walking the Cannes red carpet this year. The entourage from India is more this year, because India is the first ever official ‘Country of Honour’ at Cannes this year.