Help open Karnataka-Kerala border for emergencies, SC urged

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court has been moved, seeking a direction to the Karnataka government to open the borders with Kerala, particularly the Kasargod-Mangalore border at Talappadi, to allow movement of ambulances, trucks and non-essential items to Kerala.

The plea has been filed by Rajmohan Unnithan, MP from Kasaragod constituency. Kasaragod is the northern district of Kerala that shares most of its boundary with Karnataka.

Unnithan has submitted such a blockade, at a time when supply of commodities has been hit hard and a medical emergency has plagued the country, is a violation of Articles 21 and 19(d) of the Constitution.

“This ill-planned and dangerous blockade has claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman, who was denied entry to Karnataka for urgent medical treatment available only at the medical hub of Mangalore,” said the plea.

Unnithan said it had blocked national highways, state highways and major district roads to Kerala causing shortage of essential and non-essential items, like food and medical supplies, in Kerala.

“The people from Kasaragod in Kerala rely upon the medical facilities of the Mangalore district in Karnataka and its adjacent areas,” said the petitioner.

The apex court has been urged to issue a direction to the Karnataka government to register an FIR and set up a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of this court to probe authorities, including the police officers, for the death.

