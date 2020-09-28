Help shape Mississauga’s Uptown Node

Located around Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street, Mississauga’s Uptown Node has several buildings under construction with new mixed-use developments on the horizon. The Uptown Node will also be served by a stop on the future Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT). To help guide this growth, the City of Mississauga is preparing an Official Plan Amendment (OPA) for the Uptown Node and wants feedback on the draft policies developed to address:

· Retention of office and retail space

· Affordable housing as part of new developments

· New street locations

· Block sizes

· Future park locations

How to Have Your Say:

Attend the Virtual Community Meeting: On Monday, October 5, at 12:30 p.m., our planning team will walk through a live presentation and moderated Question-and-Answer session. To attend, register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/uptown-node-character-area-opa-virtual-community-meeting-tickets-122585052191. Share Your Comments: Between October 9 and October 23, review the proposed draft policies for the Uptown Node on yoursay.mississauga.ca/uptown and share your feedback using the Comment Box. Attend the Statutory Public Meeting: On Monday, October 19 at 6 p.m., the draft OPA will be presented to the City’s Planning and Development Committee. The report will be available one week prior to the meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public are encouraged to participate online. Advance registration is required to attend the meeting in person due to limited seating. Read the official public notice at https://www.mississauga.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/23153654/CD.03-UPT-Uptown-Node.pdf to learn more.

Learn more about the Uptown Node, visit https://yoursay.mississauga.ca/uptown.