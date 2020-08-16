Help trace killers of Mujib: Bangladesh FM

Dhaka, Aug 16 (IANS) Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen on Sunday sought assistance from diplomats of several countries, including India, to trace and bring back the fugitive killers of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his 45th death anniversary.

While speaking at a virtual discussion with foreign diplomats, Momen urged countries to help Dhaka identify the locations of the killers.

He said, “We request all friendly countries to help us to get the culprits and fugitive killers back. We have already detected two out of five fugitive killers of ‘Bangabandhu’ (said to be living abroad), but we are yet to know whereabouts of the other three.”

Bangladesh Law Minister Anisul Huq and State Minister for Foreign Affairs M. Shahriar Alam also spoke at the discussion organised by the Foreign Ministry here, attended by 83 ambassadors and High Commissioners.

–IANS

sumi/kr