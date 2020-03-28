Helpline for Srinagar residents without ration cards

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) Srinagar administration has opened helpline numbers for those who don’t have ration cards to place their demands for foodgrains in view of the prevailing situation.

The non-ration card holders of the district can call on 9018249426 or 8825010324 to raise their requests.

Sajad Qadri who has been posted as Officer on Special Duty at DC Office Srinagar to assist the DC in COVID-19-related efforts said ration will be home-delivered to callers through PDS.

He said there are some households located in different areas of the district which do not have ration cards.

It is notable that distribution of ration in the district is in progress right now. The administration is home-delivering it to residents in view of restrictions on movement put in place on account of the prevailing health situation owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

–IANS

zi/rt