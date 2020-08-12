Hema Malini launches solo bhajans on the occasion of Janmashtami

Veteran actress Hema Malini, an ardent Lord Krishna follower, unveiled two devotional songs on the occasion of Janmashtami on Wednesday.

Hema Malini has been giving classical performances related to stories of Radha-Krishna for many years. In the past, too, she has launched her devotional album.

This time, she has sung a solo song “Kishori jhula”, and “Jis prabhu ne” with Anup Jalota.

“I am glad that my both my singles are releasing on the occasion of Janmashtami and it’s my token of respect and devotion towards Lord Krishna and devotees worldwide,” she said.

“I always wanted to explore singing aspect and with Narayanji (lyricist Kavi Narayan Agarwal) have been instrumental in making me accomplish and enjoy this musical journey with bhajan samrat Anup Jalotaji. I sang a duet and it’s been an honour for me to sing with him. I must also thank Vivek Prakash for composition of my bhajan ‘Jis prabhu ne’,” she added.

Anup said that as a singer, Hema Malini “was extremely hard working, so efficient and sounds seasoned. It was a pleasure working with her”.

Lyricist Agrawal added: “Both bhajans are not a mere collection of words. They have enormous significance. We seek Lord Krishna’s blessings to help us get through this tough time.”