Hema Malini travels by metro, auto rickshaw in Mumbai

NewsWire
Ditching the luxury cars, veteran actress and politician decided to take a ride in the public transport in Mumbai.

Hema took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures and videos in the Mumbai metro station and even obliged for pictures.

“I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hrY’.

#mumbailife #metro #metroride #mumbaimetro #travel#travelinmetro,” she wrote.

She then talked about how she decided to take an auto home and said that her security could not believe their eyes..

“After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public.”

