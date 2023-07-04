The television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, which presents the story of the titular character of a resilient and determined single mother, has added another member to its cast in the form of actor Hemant Kher, who is known for his brilliant stint in the streaming show ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

The plot is set to take an intriguing turn as the story moves to Patan – a place that has immense relevance in Pushpa’s life.

With the new track, Hemant will portray the role of Viren Setalvad, a manipulative businessman who holds the reins of the Patola weavers in Patan.

Shedding light on his character, Hemant said, “Getting an opportunity to venture into television with a show like ‘Pushpa Impossible’ is a blessing. Viren truly lets me explore the depths of a complex and grey character. Playing this character comes with its own challenges, but I’m looking forward to bringing Viren to life with all his sharpness, charm, and cunning. It will be interesting to see how Viren’s entry will usher in a new havoc for Pushpa and how she will deal with these headwinds in her journey.”

Viren is described as a blend of sophistication, manipulation, and charm, projecting an image of wisdom and patience. His vindictive nature is what will add new challenges to Pushpa’s life.

‘Pushpa Impossible’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

