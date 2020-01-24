Hemant Soren expands cabinet, inducts 7 more ministers

Ranchi, Jan 28 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expanded his cabinet on Tuesday and inducted seven more Ministers, taking the strength of the Ministry to 10.

It was the first cabinet expansion of Hemant Soren government since he came to power last month.

The cabinet expansion took place in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Five MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two from the Congress took oath as the cabinet Ministers.

The two Congress MLAs who took oath on Tuesday include Banna Gupta and Sri Badal.

The five JMM Legislators to who took oath are: Champai Soren, Haji Hussain Ansari, Jaggarntah Mahto, Jobha Manjhi and Mithilesh Thakur.

Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister on December 29 along with two Congress and one Rashtriya Janata Dal Legislators as Ministers.

Jharkahnd can have maximum 12 Ministers, including the Chief Minister.

There are four tribals, including the Chief Minister, two Muslims and four OBC community members in Hemant Soren cabinet.

The JMM, Congress and RJD alliance had won 30, 16 and one seats in the 81-member Assembly respectively.

–IANS

ns/prs