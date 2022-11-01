ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Henry Cavill eyes a more inspiring Superman

Actor Henry Cavill’s time as Superman has largely been defined by brooding movies such as ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, but it sounds like things will be somewhat different when the actor puts the cape back on.

Cavill confirmed in an October 24 social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros.-DC movie, following his cameo at the end of ‘Black Adam’, reports ‘Variety’.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, the actor said inspiring fans is the “most important” factor behind his long-awaited Superman return.

“There is so much in the way of conversations to be had. Obviously, I have a very close connection to the character,” Cavill said when asked about coming back as the superhero.

“There is something extraordinarily special about him; extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don’t mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful — to make people feel like Superman themselves.”

Cavill added, “I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal.”

During a live recording of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast last week, Cavill said there is “a bright future ahead for the character” and added, “I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

Fans interpreted Cavill’s “enormously joyful” tease as a hint that whenever Superman does return to the big screen, he will have a different look and feel compared to Cavill’s last Zack Snyder-directed Superman outings.

