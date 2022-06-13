Hollywood ‘Kill Bill’ star Uma Thurman and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ heartthrob Henry Golding are on board the upcoming Netflix movie, ‘The Old Guard 2’, which is led by Hollywood star Charlize Theron.

Thurman and Golding join previously announced returning cast members Kiki Layne, Charlize Theron, Mathias Schoenaerts, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Veronica Ngo, all of whom starred in the 2020, first part – ‘The Old Guard’.

As reported by Variety, Netflix is yet to announce further details as to what characters Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will be playing and how they will “fit in” into the sequel.

Uma Thurman is well known for action and high-octane thrilling performances in ‘Pulp Fiction’ and the ‘Kill Bill’ movie franchise. Henry Golding, who made heart melts with his romance in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has also ventured into the action space with his performance in ‘Snake Eyes’.

‘The Old Guard’, directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood was about a set of covert mercenaries who were constantly battling to keep their identities a secret but they were exposed and they also had to deal with the fact that there was one more undiscovered immortal mercenary who joined their rank.

For the sequel, Victoria Mahoney will be taking over Gina Prince-Blythewood, who will be staying on with this project as producer.

Greg Rucka has written the screenplay for the sequel with Leandro Fernandez. Rucka is also credited with co-creating the graphic novel, which inspired the movie adaptation.

‘The Old Guard’ premiered on Netflix in July 2020 and it soon became Netflix’s most popular action movie ever as it clocked reportedly 186 million hours viewing time within the first 28 days of its release.