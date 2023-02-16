ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Here is how Ganesh Kishan got the title ‘Golden Star’

NewsWire
0
0

Kannada actor Ganesh Kishan, who is known as Golden Star Ganesh, revealed how he got the title ‘Golden Star’ attached to his name. After giving several hits, he became a popular name in the Kannada entertainment industry.

While recalling his journey and why he got the title ‘Golden Star’, he said: “I did a show back in 2003 called ‘Comedy Tank’ in Karnataka that turned out to be a massive hit. After that, I became a film actor and whichever films I did, were all big hits.”

Ganesh became popular with the Kannada film ‘Mungaru Male’ which was released in 2006. He started his acting career with TV shows and telefilms and later received several awards for his works in Kannada cinema. He was seen in ‘Cheluvina Chittara’, ‘Gaalipata’, ‘Maleyali Jotheyali’, among others.

Ganesh further added that after becoming famous in the entertainment industry, he was given the title of ‘Golden star’ by the people. “As a result of that, the people of Karnataka bestowed upon me the title ‘Golden Star’. However, I must say that I am not the golden star, but it is the people who gave me this title who are golden stars. And I am grateful for their affection towards me,” he added.

He is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Jishu Sengupta, Sonu Sood, Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Sudheer Babu, and Jiiva to promote the Celebrity Cricket League which is starting from February 18 and these stars are going to be part of the event.

There are going to be eight teams in the sportainment event and it will be happening in different cities. ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230216-112802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amala Paul has fond memories of trip to Indonesia’s Pink Island

    Samir Soni uncovers the two faces of his ‘Anamika’ character

    Censor board cuts off revealing shots of cleavages from RGV’s ‘Ladki’

    Himansh Kohli, Heli Daruwala recall shooting in Rajasthan for latest track...