New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday, in Westminster Abbey, sparking a colossal celebration in the UK that will reverberate across the world. This once-in-a-lifetime event is the perfect opportunity to learn about British traditions and customs.

London and Windsor are the ideal places to see the royal celebrations, whether visitors want to see the newly crowned King and opulent processions up close or take in the ambiance around the joyous Coronation Concert on Sunday, May 7.

London

England’s capital city will be bursting with excitement on the first weekend of May this year. Britain’s new monarch will arrive at the service in the King’s Procession from Buckingham Palace and return via the more spectacular Coronation Procession with other key members of the royal family. Visitors can join the euphoric crowds on the Mall to get a glimpse of the parade and then move up to Buckingham Palace to witness the iconic balcony wave in real life. With 81 per cent of Indian travellers saying that iconic landmarks are an important factor when choosing a destination, London is the perfect place to experience cherished landmarks during this historical weekend.

Travellers can toast the new King and see the sights on a Gin-themed Afternoon Tea Bus Tour from Trafalgar Square, and enjoy everything the city has to offer from Sunday roasts to walks in Hyde Park to admire the swans on the Serpentine. For those wanting to immerse themselves in English royal history, a Tower of London and Crown Jewels Tour is led by the Yeoman Warders, widely known and recognised as beefeaters in their scarlet and golden military uniforms. This fascinating tour will give visitors the opportunity to see the King of England’s armour over history. However, the Crown Jewels which are normally on display will be booked out for a particular occasion.

Windsor

The beautiful town of Windsor is steeped in British history, culture and heritage and famously home to Windsor Castle – the largest and oldest inhabited castle in the world which has been the official residence of 40 British monarchs. This grand castle will host a Coronation Concert on Sunday with performances from global music icons, a world-class orchestra, famous entertainers and dancers. Several thousand pairs of tickets have been made available to the public via a ballot and the concert will be broadcast live and easily viewable on TVs and big screens around town. A Coronation Big Lunch will also take place across the country with locals holding street parties where community spirit will be in full swing as people gather together to celebrate over food – and travellers can try a special coronation brew at a royal-themed Windsor and Eton brewery.

Nestled in the idyllic Berkshire countryside, this charming town is as regal as it gets and is just a 40 minute drive outside of London so visitors could hire a car to travel down from the capital. Travellers can enjoy picturesque walks in Windsor Great Park, spot deer in the pretty meadows and woodlands and wander down the Long Walk, a historic three-mile avenue from Windsor Castle to the beautiful Copper Horse statue. With 78 per cent of Indian travellers reporting that visiting historical places is a key motivation to travel, a House of Windsor Self-Guided Audio Tour will help visitors explore off-the-beaten-track sites and monuments that make up the rich tapestry of Britain’s intriguing royal history.

