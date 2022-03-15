Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial film, ‘The Kashmir Files’ released in theaters last Friday, March 11, 2022.

Mired in controversy, pre and post release, the film has been much talked about in the last few weeks. However the makers of the movie can send out a cheer as the movie is garnering accolades from all fronts.

During the special screening of the movie, there were reports that people were so moved they cried buckets and some members in the audience were related to the people portrayed in the movie which is based on the real life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits which happened in 1990. The family members reportedly fell at the director’s feet in gratitude for what they said was, “finally a true tale of the horror that they had faced in the past”.

Likewise, actors from the film fraternity have also showered praise on ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut inimitably called out her Bollywood fraternity asking why there was pin drop silence about ‘The Kashmir files’. She wrote, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary… investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6am shows in multiplexes are full it’s unbelievable!!!”

She further added that ‘Bullydawood’, her nickname for Bollywood is in shock over the success of the film. She ended her long note by saying the whole world is watching, but not Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar too tweeted an appreciation post tagging actor Anupam Kher and lauded ‘The Kashmir Files’ on it’s successful opening in theaters. Here is his tweet:

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress, Yami Gautam was the most vocal in her support for her movie. In her tweet she encouraged everyone to go see the movie and further said that since she was married to a Kashmiri Pandit, (‘Uri’ director, Aditya Dhar), she has heard about the tragedy first hand.

Here is her tweet:

Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles . 🙏 https://t.co/rjHmKVmiXZ — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) March 14, 2022

Her tweet was a retweet of her husband Aditya Dhar’s post where he opens up about how the emotional reactions to the movie are very real. He wrote, “You might have seen numerous videos of Kashmiri Pandits breaking down in the theatres after watching #TheKashmirFiles. The emotion is real. It shows how long we kept our pain and tragedy repressed as a community. We didn’t have any shoulder to cry on and no ear to hear our pleas,”

He continued his tweet and said that the movie was a brave attempt to show the truth about what happened. He said that the Kashmiri Pandits who survived the exodus were forced to keep the tragedy they faced a secret. Many have attempted to move on, but the wounds and the trauma remains. He further added that it wasn’t the terrorism alone that killed the Pandits, it was also all that they had to endure post their forced migration from the Kashmir valley.

Aamir Khan also congratulated the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’. He said that he hadn’t watched the film but he heard all the positive feedback and congratulated the team for making such a good film.