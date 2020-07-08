Here’s how Canadians can see the once-a-decade Comet NEOWISE

Early risers this week can catch a glimpse of a brilliant comet streaking through the morning sky — and you don’t even need a telescope for that.

The Comet NEOWISE can be seen low on the horizon to the northeast in Canada and the United States, where it’s suddenly become visible on its journey out of our solar system. The comet looks like a bright ball with a glowing tail moving across the sky at dawn.

Comet NEOWISE is named for the NEOWISE spacecraft that discovered it in March, and it’s been visible from the southern hemisphere for quite a while. The ball of ice and space rock started showing up in the northern sky this week after surviving a lap around the sun.

The object can be easily spotted with binoculars or a camera with a zoom lens, although some skywatchers have also been able to spot it with the naked eye.

