Here’s how fans reacted to Noah Centineo’s blond beard

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Noah Centineo recently shared a snapshot of his new look, where he is seen sporting a beard that seems bleached.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” fame actor took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of snaps, flaunting his new-look beard.

Many fans assumed that he bleached his beard but Noah claims he did not, reports “eonline.com”.

“I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous,Why would I do that?” Noah said on Instagram Story.

After seeing his blonde beard, social media users had mixed reactions.

One user wrote: “Noah updated he just bleached his beard. I am actually crying.”

While another user praised Noah’s new look saying “The blonde fits you”.

