The Oscars 2022 was much awaited, back to full capacity and with all the major celebrities walking the red carpet, Hollywood’s biggest awards night was getting back to its former glorious self after two years of Covid induced blip.

No one was expecting that the already sparkling night would witness fireworks in the form of physical assault live on stage during the event.

Even fewer would have expected that someone like Will Smith and Chris Rock would be the ones involved in it. Both are known for their tongue in cheek humour and they are also known to have the ability to take a joke.

So, it was a complete shocker when Chris Rock made a crack about Jada’s bald hairstyle calling her G.I. Jane two – a risqué joke, as Jada has been brutally candid about her auto-immune condition Alopecia, which causes baldness. When he cracked the joke, the camera panned to Will Smith who was still laughing but Jada Pinkett Smith was rolling her eyes.

Next thing you know, Will Smith is walking up on stage towards Chris Rock and slaps him hard across the cheek and walks off. Chris Rock clearly in shock made the best of it, even as Will abused him from his seat. He said, “Don’t take my wife’s name with your f****** mouth”.

Chris Rock gets brownie points for keeping it straight from there on and calling out the winner and moving on.

Will Smith went on to win the Best Actor for ‘King Richard’ and he made an emotional speech and even apologised to the Academy, however, he did not apologise to Rock for assaulting him.

Even as the slap happened, the audience were not sure if it was scripted or not, the confirmation happened only when Will Smith abused him after he sat down. The incident has sent a shockwave through Hollywood and caused a blot on the Oscar night, that the Academy could have done without. While the Oscars will be the trending news item for days to come, the Academy which prides itself on dignity will be embarrassed that two prominent members of the fraternity were involved in such a public fracas.

Here are some of the reactions from members of Hollywood:

Here at post Oscar Party.



3 things said to me repeatedly tonight;

1. I wasn’t sure if it was a comedy bit at first

2. That was absolutely unacceptable violence

3. Please don’t quote me.



The big winner tonight is Hollywood hypocrisy! — Peter Ford (@mrpford) March 28, 2022

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

It was just a joke. Jokes are what Chris Rock does. Always has been edgy. This was a mild joke for him. And i love GI Jane — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 28, 2022

Dying at this photo from the Vanity Fair #Oscars viewing party…. pic.twitter.com/YAvcr2KN6O — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022