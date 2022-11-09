ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Here’s how Jaya Bachchan expresses her love for Big B

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared that his wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan some times puts a morsel of his favourite food in his mouth with love. During a banter with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Harsh Saluja, the host told him about his bond with Jaya and how she expresses it through the sweet gesture.

Big B said: “On certain days, she puts a bite of my favourite food with a lot of love in my mouth.”

Harsh, who hails from Gujarat took over the hotseat and shared about his relationship with his wife.

Big B asked him if he cooked food and he replied that his wife never allows him to enter the kitchen but often sends a letter along with his lunch box and always prepares his favourite food.

Later, he asked the host if Jaya also sends him letters, the host replied that although “She never sends any letter,” she sometimes expresses her love and care by putting a bite of food in his mouth.

Harsh also asked Big B what he calls her at home and he replied jokingly: “Why should I tell you.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221109-133204

