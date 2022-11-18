ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is busy with the shoot of biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’, has shared that he got to conquer his fears with the hybrid survival show ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’.

The show featuring Vicky, which earlier dropped on OTT, is headed to its television premiere and will see the actor tread into the wilderness, traversing dangerous seas with the adventurer host, Bear Grylls while fighting to survive and return to civilisation unharmed.

Talking about the show, Vicky said: “Going on this survival journey with the well-known explorer Bear Grylls was a tremendous experience. Without him, I would not have been able to overcome my apprehension about swimming in this vast ocean.”

The trip proved to be a watershed moment for the ‘Uri’ star as he came out a different person by the end of it.

The actor further mentioned: “This trip also represents a significant turning point in my life because it allowed me to face and overcome one of my many phobias. It is difficult to imagine yourself floating in the middle of the ocean without a solid surface underneath you, but Bear’s constant inspiration and persistence encouraged me to win over this.”

Their journey on the episode will begin in a cluster of mangroves dominated by crocodiles, sharks and snakes including the uncertain tides and weather. The duo will also navigate the ocean, engaging in an insightful yet revelatory chat where he opens up about himself like never before.

‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ featuring Vicky Kaushal will premiere on Discovery Channel on November 21, 8 p.m. IST.

