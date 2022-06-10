When you shave your legs, have you noticed those small red/black dotted bumps on your skin? This is what is commonly known as strawberry skin. It means your skin looks similar to a strawberry with tiny dots sprinkled all over.

This is most commonly seen after shaving, especially on the legs. While the red bumps alone don’t indicate you have strawberry skin, but leading skin experts say that if the upper layer of your skin has pores that seem like they are black in colour and look a lot like the seeds on strawberries then it is likely that you are strawberry skin condition.

It’s important to note, that even if you have this condition, it is nothing to worry about and the black dots that appear are mostly due to open pores and ingrown hair.

When pores get clogged with oil and dirt, the result is a strawberry skin. The reason it is more prominent after shaving, especially legs is because when you shave the pores get exposed to air and the dirt coupled with the oil in the skin gives the open pore a black dotted look.

Skin experts also say that strawberry skin is often confused with another skin condition called Keratosis pilaris, commonly called chicken skin. But in chicken skin condition, the skin gets red bumps. People who get this condition need to know that it usually a genetic condition and it usually occurs in thighs and upper arms. This is not at all harmful and it also requires no treatment, but yes, in this condition too, because of the red bumps, the skin looks like a strawberry.

But if you do have strawberry skin and want to prevent it, here are some things you can do:

Shave the right way:

How you shave makes a lot of difference. When you shave in a rush or use harsh razors or those used by men it can cause the skin to become irritated and sensitive. Always choose a moisturizer-based shaving cream and a gentle razor meant for women’s skin. Before you shave make sure skin to clean the area with soap and water.

Moisturise:

This is a given but for those who have strawberry skin, another factor contributing to the condition is skin dryness. So, use a moisturizer religiously every day after bath. Also ensure you apply a cream or body butter before going to bed as well. When the skin is hydrated and moisturized it reduces the chances of strawberry skin.

Exfoliate:

Strawberry skin comes from clogged and dirty pores, so make sure to exfoliate your skin to keep get rid of blackheads and dead skin cells. To do this, use a loofah or a washcloth and gently scrub the skin during bath, then moisturize the skin so all open pores are closed.

Try an epilator:

Waxing and shaving have been known to cause folliculitis. Epilators are a better choice for those prone to follicle issues. These electrical machines use a rotatory movement to pull out hair from the roots. Also, epilators are good if you want to avoid clogged pores.