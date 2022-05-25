Moving or relocating is always a pain, especially the packing and unpacking of it all. No matter how much help is enlisted, there are items that require personal attention.

Top on this list are the artworks or art furniture that one collects. When it comes to moving these precious items, you cannot use a standard approach. Every piece is different and as such the approach towards moving it safely from one place to another needs to be customised to ensure that the piece being transported is done safely and without causing any damage.

Speaking about tailoring the packing and moving approach of precious art pieces, Manish Bindal, CEO of Trans Cargo India, told HT Lifestyle, “We must consider several important issues such as environmental conditions, available transportation services, the material of art furniture and security measures, factor in all these concerns and provide aptly tailored shipping arrangements with full proof packaging, state-of-the-art equipment and safe delivery of consignments.”

Another bigwig of a freight moving company also listed the important things to bear in mind when moving precious art from one place to another.

Assess value

If there is more than one precious art item or furniture, it is critical that each of the item is assessed for its value. Make a note of all the precious items being moved and also list out the condition of it – is it good as new, little old and frayed, somewhat damaged, etc. Along with this, if the price of the item can also be included then all the better. Sorting the items out and assessing them correctly is the first step.

Bundle it right not tight

Each fragile and precious item needs to be wrapped separately and in bubble wrap and/or packing paper. If fragile goods are wrapped too tightly it could cause them to crack. Better option is to wrap it gently and tape it all together to keep the wrapping secure. It’s also a good idea to add a second layer, preferably some malleable cardboard pieces to keep the fragile items secure.

Use the appropriate boxes

The items you want to move are precious, don’t bring out old dusty delivery cartons for this. Don’t save on costs and use the right supplies to pack the items. High quality bubble wrap and sturdy cardboard is a must.

Label the boxes

Don’t forget to add the ‘Fragile’ marker on the precious art boxes and ensure that the sticker is most visible. These boxes tend to sit on top of the heavy boxes and are usually secured together with a rope. The fragile sticker will ensure that in the moving process, no one puts this box in the bottom and stacks boxes on top of it.

Get insured

Most reputed moving companies already offer this service. If they don’t, research and get insured anyway. Moving insurance is simply another level of protection. It cannot restore the items in case of damage but you can at least be compensated for it.