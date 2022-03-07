Here’s how you delete the caches and cookies in your mind!

Just like we spring clean our living space or housekeep our emails, laptops, mobiles, every now and then we need to pause from our everyday life and clear the clutter or delete the caches in our mind.

But it’s a lot easier to clean up physical clutter. You can see what is messy and you can see when it is cleared up. When it comes to your mind, sometimes you might not even know it’s cluttered.

There’s a book on this subject – It’s called Declutter Your Mind: How to stop worrying, relieve anxiety and eliminate negative thinking. It’s authored by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

Meanwhile, for those who cannot or don’t want to read a whole book, here’s a few ways to figure out if we need to de-clutter your mind.

Decreased productivity, restlessness, inability to focus, sleep deprivation, continued procrastination, lethargy, etc.

If you find yourself constantly demotivated and feel mentally fatigued then it means your mind is full of junk and it’s time to start organizing your thoughts better so you can put our mind at ease.

De-clutter

Seems redundant, but here it means declutter your physical space. Often a messy workstation or a cluttered home blocks your creativity and productivity. So, as a first step, declutter your living/working space. In a clean and organized environment, your thoughts and creativity also flow through easily.

Do it Now!

Make a list of all the things you have been putting off (fixing that dripping faucet, replying to that email, deciding on the house). It could be a big thing or a series of small things. You know what you have been dragging your feet on, so start completing the pending tasks.

As you check off that list, you will feel yourself relaxing. It’s a lot similar to the feeling we have as kids when we would finish our homework.

Stay off-screen

This is a tough one and for some, nearly impossible but it is a documented fact that the information overload from the internet and social media causes mental fatigue.

You’re either working, sleeping or on your phone. The amount of screen time everyone today, including kids is frightening.

If you are serious about decluttering then you need to consciously trim down the information you receive. What should you do instead? Go old school, switch off your phone and go take a walk, read a book, take up gardening or simplest of all, take a nap.

Don’t multitask

Yes, you’re great at working while chatting and shopping with multiple tabs open on your phone or laptop. Even though you don’t feel it, when you multi task your brain is getting tired. Focusing on multiple things at the same time will tire you out faster. So do one thing at a time even if you think it takes longer because truth is multitasking, in fact, lowers your efficiency and productivity.



Talk it out

Never underestimate the value of a good venting session. There are days when you will feel overwhelmed, anxious, unhappy or plain angry. Don’t keep it bottled up. Talk to a loved one or a friend. Pent up emotions cause the biggest clutter in your mind. So don’t let anything fester in your mind for long.

If you are too busy for any or all of these, find a quiet place and take a few deep breaths and exhale slowly. Do this every day to give your mind a small energy boost to get you through the day!