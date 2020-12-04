Canindia News

Here’s why #DiljitDestroysKangana is still trending on Twitter

 The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut has continued being a trending topic throughout Friday. Hashtags #DiljitVsKangana and #DiljitDestroysKangana have been trending on the microblogging site.

It all started when Diljit on Thursday criticised Kangana for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers’ protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. He also shared a video of the elderly lady in question, revealing that she was Mahinder Kaur. Soon, Kangana deleted her post, but didn’t refrain from hitting back, calling Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar’s pet.

Soon after the Twitter war between the actors, social media media users came out in support of the Punjabi actor-singer.

A user wrote: “dang THIS MAN IS LOVE. OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED #DiljitDestroysKangana”.

“Freedom of speech by no means gives you the right to make derogatory remarks at our elders .. . Ignorance is a bliss is just a quote I think you have taken it literally … please apologize …. @KanganaTeam #DiljitDestroysKangana Love u paazi @diljitdosanjh,” said another.

A user commented: “#DiljitDestroysKangana #DiljitVsKangana Putt kangana sade agge ni khangna, J khangna fer asi danga ferdya ni sangna.”

A netizen wrote: “Really Wish I had learned some Punjabi from collegewali friends. Would’ve helped to understand the #DiljitVsKangana battle over the #FarmersProtest”

