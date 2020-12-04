Here’s why #DiljitDestroysKangana is still trending on Twitter

The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut has continued being a trending topic throughout Friday. Hashtags #DiljitVsKangana and #DiljitDestroysKangana have been trending on the microblogging site.

It all started when Diljit on Thursday criticised Kangana for misidentifying an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers’ protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh. He also shared a video of the elderly lady in question, revealing that she was Mahinder Kaur. Soon, Kangana deleted her post, but didn’t refrain from hitting back, calling Diljit filmmaker Karan Johar’s pet.

Oye dumbo baat wahi hai jab kisi ki citizenship gayi he nahin toh Saheen Baag dadi ne kiske kehne pe protests kiye? Jab MSP hataya he nahin toh phir wahi dadi kiske bhejne pe Farmers protests mein hissa le rahi hai? Kaun usko peeche se prompt karta hai when she speaks ? https://t.co/GZE2dyqVK3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Soon after the Twitter war between the actors, social media media users came out in support of the Punjabi actor-singer.

A user wrote: “dang THIS MAN IS LOVE. OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED #DiljitDestroysKangana”.

“Freedom of speech by no means gives you the right to make derogatory remarks at our elders .. . Ignorance is a bliss is just a quote I think you have taken it literally … please apologize …. @KanganaTeam #DiljitDestroysKangana Love u paazi @diljitdosanjh,” said another.

Yeh Kon Se Gang Ke Member Lagte Hain Tujey @KanganaTeam ?



Bhonkan Ton Bina Ki Kita Apan ?



Sadian Maava Nu Tu Putha Sidha Boley.. Desh te Jaan Vaar dene wale Ko Tu Gang Member baat Rahi hai..



Sukhbir Singh ke pita Tujhey gang member Lagte hain jo protest mai hai ? pic.twitter.com/jeDFuaHsbr — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 3, 2020

A user commented: “#DiljitDestroysKangana #DiljitVsKangana Putt kangana sade agge ni khangna, J khangna fer asi danga ferdya ni sangna.”

A netizen wrote: “Really Wish I had learned some Punjabi from collegewali friends. Would’ve helped to understand the #DiljitVsKangana battle over the #FarmersProtest”