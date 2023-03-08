ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Here's why Shraddha Kapoor lied in her relationships

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, whose latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ released on Holi, said that she has lied while dating so that her partner does not feel bad. However, now she feels being honest is the best.

Shraddha said: “I have been that person who does not make someone feel bad… with the intention that that person doesn’t feel bad I have lied but now I feel you should say the honest thing but with love.”

“I feel that the more honest you are in a relationship the better that is. Honesty is the best policy.”

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in their first film together, with Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in pivotal supporting roles. The film was shot extensively in Delhi, Mumbai, Spain and Mauritius.

Does she relate to her character Tinni?

“Some things I do and some things I don’t. I am not saying it’s a bad or a good quality but my character in the film is very vocal and says whatever comes to her mind. She is almost able to keep her emotions separate from herself. I can’t do that, maybe I should do that sometimes.”

