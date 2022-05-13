For those not aware, ‘ghosting’ is a neo-popular world these days, especially among the youth. The term is often used in the dating circuit and to ghost someone, or ghosting simply means a person who stops communicating with someone and disappears from their life.

A well-known relationship expert clarifies that ‘ghosting’ particularly means that a person has not “officially” ended anything, they simply chose to disappear.

It’s a trend that happens more often now with the multitude of dating apps. People meet strangers on dating apps and if things are not working out, they simply block the other person and stop all forms of communication. Since the pair likely have no common friends, it becomes easy to cut off from another person’s life.

However, sometimes, the ‘ghosters’ tend to make their way back. They reappear in the lives of those whom they cruelly cut off. When they do come back, as per leading relationship experts, these could be the possible reasons why:

They were dumped

If someone (whom you really cared for) has come back into your life out of the blue stating they missed you, don’t get excited right away. They might only be back because they needed your attention. It’s possible they were dumped and they want to ease their insecurities by being with someone they know likes them a lot. If this is why they are back, be wary, as they are prone to ‘ghost’ you again.

Bored

Usually people ‘ghost’ those that they have taken for granted. This is an awful reason, but sadly it happens a lot. A ghoster might come back because nothing much is working out and you are a safe choice so they may think its easier to weasel their way back with half-baked excuses for their disappearance.

Keep you hooked

There are those who ‘ghost’ people but like to keep popping back briefly. These kinds of people are the ones who will never commit but keep you on the hook. If they know you like them, then they will keep showing up every now and then not allowing you to resolve your feelings and move on.

Realized their mistake

This is quite rare but it happens, especially in cases where a ‘ghoster’ left not because of their doubts about you, but because of the conflicts and issues they had with themselves. In such cases, a ‘ghoster’ might come back because they resolved their feelings and realised that being with you was the best thing for them and ghosting you was a big mistake. This kind will usually go over and beyond to prove that they are sorry and do their best to fix it.

Relationship experts re-iterate, that no matter what the reasons are, ghosting a person is a horrible thing to do. So, they advise that if a ghoster returns in your life, you have to call out that disturbing behaviour. Do not accept excuses made for neglecting and ignoring you.

Experts point out that its necessary to remember that the ghoster made the “choice” to disappear from your life. So, whether or not you give them a chance, never forget that they “chose” ghosting.