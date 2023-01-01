Actor Swapnil Joshi has been roped in for yet another Marathi film called ‘Vaalvi’. He talks about the teaser and calls it the most difficult film to promote where neither much nor less can be revealed about the film.

The actor is known for his work in Marathi cinema and was also seen in shows such as ‘Krishna’, ‘Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar’, ‘Kehta Hai Dil’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, and many more. He was also part of movies like ‘Ghulam-e-Mustafa’, ‘Welcome Zindagi’, ‘Laal Ishq’ among others.

He shared: “The idea of doing a teaser like that for ‘Vaalvi’ was first of all that it was unique and it was completely out of the box and also it was the requirement of the script.

“The trailer will be out on January 4 and that will make you realise that it’s a very difficult movie to promote because the plot is such that if you give away too much you might lose interest in the audience and if you give out two little then it becomes very confusing so to find the balance between two little and too much is a very thin line.”

Swapnil added: “So all of us decided that the production house and the director and everybody that the best way to go forward is this way by keeping the audience intrigued and poking the excitement every few days.”

In the teaser, director Paresh Mokashi is seen asking the actors to act in his film but when they tell them about their role, they are all seen getting shocked as the character they have to portray is different from their expectations and personality.

Now, it will be interesting to know in which role Swapnil Joshi, Anita Date, Subodh Bhave, and Shivani Surve will be seen and what exactly this ‘Vaalvi’ is about.

Now whether the movie ‘Vaalvi’ is a romance or biopic, comedy or family drama, all this is difficult to conclude after looking at the teaser.

The movie will be released in theatres on January 13.

20230101-181803